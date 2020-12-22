China vows 'necessary measures' in response to US' release of its 'military end user' list

File Photo: VCG

In response to the US' release of its first "military end user" list including 58 Chinese firms, Chinese Commerce Ministry said Tue China holds firm objection and will take "necessary measures" to maintain Chinese companies’ legitimate rights and interests.The US deploys national power to crack down on foreign companies including Chinese companies on the pretext of “national security”, seriously violating fair competition and international trade rules. We urge the US to abandon unilateralism and hegemonic practices: China's Commerce Ministry.