Trunk line in operation

A high-speed train passes the Huagang Bridge in Hefei, East China's Anhui Province on Tuesday, as line linking Hefei and Anqing officially opens. The railway is part of the trunk line known as the Beijing-Hong Kong High-Speed Railway. The new line is 176 kilometers long with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. It takes only 73 minutes to travel between the cities, with a minimum fare of 82 yuan ($12.5). Photo: VCG



