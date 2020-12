A ship berths at the Lianyungang Port in East China's Jiangsu Province on Tuesday, waiting to load 1,300 cars for export. This year, the port has added sea routes to Southeast Asia and South Korea, and rail and water links to domestic ports. From January to November, Lianyungang port handled a record 568,900 TEUs, up 62.8 percent year-on-year, and it is expected to handle over 600,000 TEUs this year. Photo: VCG