Tianjin-Shijiazhuang highway starts operation

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/23 9:35:14

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 22, 2020 shows the Jinlai toll station of the Tianjin-Shijiazhuang highway in north China. The Tianjin-Shijiazhuang highway was put into operation on Tuesday. The new highway will shorten road travel time between the two cities to three hours. (Photo by Zhao Zishuo/Xinhua)


 

