Candles lit to mourn victims die of COVID-19 in Budapest, Hungary

Candles are lit to mourn the victims who died from the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 21, 2020. A total of 8,282 people died due to COVID-19 in Hungary as of Dec. 21, 2020, according to the government's coronavirus information website. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Candles are lit to mourn the victims who died from the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 21, 2020. A total of 8,282 people died due to COVID-19 in Hungary as of Dec. 21, 2020, according to the government's coronavirus information website. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

A person takes photos of candles mourning the victims who died from the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 21, 2020. A total of 8,282 people died due to COVID-19 in Hungary as of Dec. 21, 2020, according to the government's coronavirus information website. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

A person takes photos of candles mourning the victims who died from the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 21, 2020. A total of 8,282 people died due to COVID-19 in Hungary as of Dec. 21, 2020, according to the government's coronavirus information website. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)