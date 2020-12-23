Candles lit to mourn victims die of COVID-19 in Budapest, Hungary

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/23 9:57:54

Candles are lit to mourn the victims who died from the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 21, 2020. A total of 8,282 people died due to COVID-19 in Hungary as of Dec. 21, 2020, according to the government's coronavirus information website. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)


 

Candles are lit to mourn the victims who died from the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 21, 2020. A total of 8,282 people died due to COVID-19 in Hungary as of Dec. 21, 2020, according to the government's coronavirus information website. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)


 

A person takes photos of candles mourning the victims who died from the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 21, 2020. A total of 8,282 people died due to COVID-19 in Hungary as of Dec. 21, 2020, according to the government's coronavirus information website. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)


 

A person takes photos of candles mourning the victims who died from the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 21, 2020. A total of 8,282 people died due to COVID-19 in Hungary as of Dec. 21, 2020, according to the government's coronavirus information website. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus