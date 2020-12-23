China’s natural gas increment hits 10 billion cubic meters for 4 consecutive years: NEA

Aerial photo taken on June 4, 2020 shows the construction site of the Changling-Yongqing section of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline in Youzha Township of Luanzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

China's natural gas production has increased by more than 10 billion cubic meters for four consecutive years, Zhang Jianhua, head of the National Energy Administration (NEA), said at China's annual energy work conference on Tuesday, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Zhang stated that China's crude oil production is expected to reach 194 million tons this year, stabilizing and rebounding for two consecutive years.The output of Changqing, Bohai Sea and Tarim Oilfields has achieved historic leaps with unconventional oil and gas resources becoming a new growth area, Zhang said.Zhang also said that at present, China's energy consumption is showing a good trend of "four increases": The share of clean energy in energy consumption growth has increased to more than 65 percent, the share of non-fossil energy in total energy consumption has increased to 15.8 percent, the average annual growth rate of natural gas consumption exceeds 10 percent, and the proportion of electricity has increased to about 27 percent in final energy consumption.Global Times