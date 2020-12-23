Argentine film screening to end International Film Festival at China National Film Museum

The poster for Argentine film screening exhibition at China National Film Museum Photo: Courtesy of Beijing New Film Association

Argentine films have always been an important part of the map of the world's film industry. The ongoing International Film Festival hosted by the China National Film Museum and Beijing New Film Association kicked off a new section for Argentinan films on Wednesday.Until Monday, a total of seven films in various genres will be screened at the museum as the part of the annual International Film Festival. Among them are El Motoarrebatador (The Snatch Thief ) from director Agustín Toscano in 2018, 2015 thriller film La patota (Paulina) from director Santiago Mitre and Un tango más (Our Last Tango) , a story released in 2016 about the two most famous dancers in tango history. María Nieves Rego and Juan Carlos Copes met when they were 14 and 17, and they danced together for nearly 50 years out of love for tango.According to the China National Film Museum and Beijing New Film Association, they will continue to introduce more quality films to audiences in 2021.