Ship-borne helicopters fire missiles

A ship-borne Z-9 helicopter attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command hovers at an extremely-low altitude during a live-fire training exercise on December 11, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Hongwei)

Two ship-borne Z-9 helicopters attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fly in formation during a live-fire training exercise on December 11, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Hongwei)

Ground crews assigned to an aviation regiment with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command load a missile to the ship-borne Z-9 helicopter during a live-fire training exercise on December 11, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Hongwei)

A ship-borne Z-9 helicopter attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires a missile at mock target during a live-fire training exercise on December 11, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Hongwei)