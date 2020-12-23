Fighter jets taxi on runway before takeoff

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the air during a flight training exercise in early December, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lu Shiqiang)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway before takeoff during a flight training exercise in early December, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lu Shiqiang)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway before takeoff during a flight training exercise in early December, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lu Shiqiang)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway before takeoff during a flight training exercise in early December, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lu Shiqiang)