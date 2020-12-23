Fuxing bullet train CR400AF makes debut in Chongqing

Crew members of the first operation of Fuxing bullet train CR400AF pose for photos in front of the train at a maintenance station of the railway car depot in west China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 23, 2020. Fuxing bullet train CR400AF, assigned to Chongqing Railway for the first time, made debut in Chongqing on Wednesday, expected to start operation Thursday with the service from Shapingba Station in Chongqing to Chengdu East station in Chengdu of west China's Sichuan Province. The trip between the two cities will be shortened from 78 minutes to 62 minutes. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A mechanist walks past a Fuxing bullet train CR400AF at a maintenance station of the railway car depot in west China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 23, 2020.

Two mechanists walk past a Fuxing bullet train CR400AF at a maintenance station of the railway car depot in west China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 23, 2020.

Fuxing bullet trains CR400AF make debut at a maintenance station of the railway car depot in west China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 23, 2020.

