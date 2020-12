People dry fish in Linghu Township of Huzhou in E China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/23 22:21:13

A fisherwoman dries fish in Linghu Township of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People dry fish in Linghu Township of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)



A fisherwoman dries fish in Linghu Township of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)