People wearing face masks on which the Chinese character meaning "smile" is written take part in an annual ritual at Hiraoka shrine in Higashiosaka, western Japan, on Wednesday. Participants in the ritual, live broadcast online, roared with laughter three times to "laugh off" bad things that happened in 2020 ahead of the New Year, while maintaining social distancing. Photo: Kyodo News

