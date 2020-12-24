Trump vetoes annual defense bill despite passage in Congress by veto-proof majority

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/24 4:49:01

Pentagon File photo:VCG


US President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, despite the bill's passage in Congress by a veto-proof majority.

