Trump vetoes annual defense bill despite passage in Congress by veto-proof majority
Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/24 4:49:01
Pentagon File photo:VCG
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, despite the bill's passage in Congress by a veto-proof majority.
RELATED ARTICLES:
New US defense chief says troops ‘time to come home’ from Mid-East
How will Japan’s rejected US defense deal impact ties with China?
China vows to take countermeasures against US defense bill
Posted in:
AMERICAS
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus