Sun Yang at 2017 Chinese National Games Photo: VCG

The Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) has overturned the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)'s ruling on Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, who has been banned for eight years for doping violations, sources said on Thursday.The CAS found the three-time Olympic champion guilty in February, of refusing to cooperate with sample collectors during a visit to his Hangzhou home in September 2018. Sun then turned to the SFT, his last court of appeal.