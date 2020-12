Scuba divers dressed as Santa Claus during performance at Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Malaysia

A scuba diver dressed as Santa Claus waves to visitors during a performance at Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A scuba diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds a turtle during a performance at Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A scuba diver dressed as Santa Claus touches a stingray during a performance at Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)