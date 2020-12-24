China’s software, information industry reaps revenues of $1.12 trillion in first 11 months

China Standard Software Co Ltd and Tianjin Kylin Information Ltd Co will jointly build a domestic operating system, according to China Electronics Corporation. Photo: Courtesy of CEC

China's software and information industry recorded revenues of 7.31 trillion yuan ($1.12 trillion) between January and November, a year-on-year increase of 12.5 percent, 0.8 percentage points higher than that from January to October, gaining stable momentum, according to a release by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Thursday.From January to November, the industry realized a total profit of 900.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.1 percent.MIIT said that China's software and information technology services industry continues to recover from the pandemic, boosted by rapid growth in the e-commerce business and integrated circuit sectors.From between January to November, software sales reaped revenues of 1.97 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.1 percent. Among them, industrial software products revenue reached 179.4 billion yuan, an increase of 12.5 percent year-on-year.Meanwhile, information technology services achieved revenue of 4.46 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.9 percent , accounting for 61 percent of the industry's total revenue.Among them, big data service revenue hit 188.9 billion yuan, setting a year-on-year increase of 12.6 percent; e-commerce platform revenue was 766.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.9 percent; integrated circuits revenue was 192.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 19.8 percent; cloud service revenue was 180.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.6 percent.But the industry's exports were sluggish. The software industry recorded an export value of $41.7 billion, a decrease of 0.8 percent year-on-year in the first 11 months.Global Times