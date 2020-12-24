"The Rescue" continues to lead Chinese mainland box office

Poster of film 'The Rescue'. Photo: Courtesy of Lanzuan Media

Chinese movie "The Rescue" continued to lead the mainland box office chart with a daily box office of 30.38 million yuan (about 4.65 million US dollars) Wednesday.The disaster action blockbuster has raked in a total of 332 million yuan since its release on Dec. 18, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.Domestic comedy "Bath Buddy" ranked second on the daily box office chart, grossing about 9.19 million yuan on its 13th day of screening.Coming in third was American comic adaptation "Wonder Woman 1984," which earned about 6.41 million yuan Wednesday, its sixth day of release.