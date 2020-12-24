Building decorated in style of Advent calendar in London

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/24 15:21:14

The facade of the Fortnum and Mason food store is seen decorated in the style of an Advent calendar in London, Britain, Dec. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


 

Posted in: WORLD
