India celebrates Christmas with caution amid COVID-19

Christians shop for Christmas souvenirs and colorful decoration materials ahead of Christmas Festival at a local market, in Bangalore, India, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A papier-mache craftsman paints a decorative item for Christmas celebrations, at his workshop in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Dec. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Illuminated decorations are seen ahead of Christmas on a street in Kolkata, India, on Dec. 21, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)