Employee takes care of baby dugong at Alobi Wildlife Rescue Center in Indonesia

An employee feeds a bottle of milk to a baby dugong (Dugong dugon) in a pool at the Alobi Wildlife Rescue Center in Sungailiat district, Bangka Belitung, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2020. The baby dugong, once stranded, was saved by fishermen in Muntok Bangka Sea and shipped to Alobi Wildlife Rescue Center. (Photo by Ananta Kala/Xinhua)

