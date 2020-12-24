Croatian artists move theater into woods amid COVID-19 pandemic

Artists of the Poco Loco Theatre perform in an adaptation of the classic tale "Little Red Riding Hood" in a park in Zagreb, Croatia, Dec. 6, 2020. While many theaters in Zagreb canceled performances and premieres in 2020, the Poco Loco Theatre decided to do something new despite the risks and uncertainty. Each Saturday and Sunday, no matter the weather, a park in the center of Zagreb is transformed into a theater stage: a forest where Little Red Riding Hood, her Grandma and a wolf play out their story in an innovative and creative way. (Photo by Kresimir Saric/Xinhua)

Artists of the Poco Loco Theatre perform in an adaptation of the classic tale "Little Red Riding Hood" in a park in Zagreb, Croatia, Dec. 6, 2020. While many theaters in Zagreb canceled performances and premieres in 2020, the Poco Loco Theatre decided to do something new despite the risks and uncertainty. Each Saturday and Sunday, no matter the weather, a park in the center of Zagreb is transformed into a theater stage: a forest where Little Red Riding Hood, her Grandma and a wolf play out their story in an innovative and creative way. (Photo by Kresimir Saric/Xinhua)

Croatian actress Zrinka Kusevic performs in an adaptation of the classic tale "Little Red Riding Hood" in a park in Zagreb, Croatia, Dec. 6, 2020. While many theaters in Zagreb canceled performances and premieres in 2020, the Poco Loco Theatre decided to do something new despite the risks and uncertainty. Each Saturday and Sunday, no matter the weather, a park in the center of Zagreb is transformed into a theater stage: a forest where Little Red Riding Hood, her Grandma and a wolf play out their story in an innovative and creative way. (Photo by Kresimir Saric/Xinhua)