Handicraft porcelain making team in Jingdezhen

A staff member of Kuaixueshiqing, a handicraft porcelain making team, counts products in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 23, 2020. The Kuaixueshiqing team based in Jingdezhen, known as China's porcelain capital, produces porcelain bowls and cups by combining multiple techniques. The team has more than 10 varieties of products, favored by both domestic and foreign consumers. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A staff member of Kuaixueshiqing, a handicraft porcelain making team, draws on a jar in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A staff member of Kuaixueshiqing, a handicraft porcelain making team, takes photos of porcelain works in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A staff member of Kuaixueshiqing, a handicraft porcelain making team, carves on a plate in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A staff member of Kuaixueshiqing, a handicraft porcelain making team, sells porcelain works via livestreaming in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A staff member of Kuaixueshiqing, a handicraft porcelain making team, trims an unburnt product in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A staff member of Kuaixueshiqing, a handicraft porcelain making team, marks on a porcelain work in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A staff member of Kuaixueshiqing, a handicraft porcelain making team, blows glaze to a porcelain bowl in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A staff member of Kuaixueshiqing, a handicraft porcelain making team, examines products in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)