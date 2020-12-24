Beijing's Yuanmingyuan launches 3rd phase of restoration project

Staff members repair a broken porcelain at the archaeological workstation under the management office of Yuanmingyuan in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2020. Recently, Beijing's Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace, has launched the third phase of a restoration project to repair broken cultural relics that had been unearthed. The Old Summer Palace was sacked and destroyed in 1860 during the invasion of Anglo-French allied forces. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

