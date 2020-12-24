Traditional bow maker hopes to pass on his skill

Traditional bow maker E Jianye tries a bow he has made, Dec. 23, 2020. E Jianye is an inheritor of the traditional craftsmanship of Xibe bows and arrows in Shenyang, Liaoning Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Traditional bow maker E Jianye works on a bow, Dec. 23, 2020. E Jianye is an inheritor of the traditional craftsmanship of Xibe bows and arrows in Shenyang, Liaoning Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Traditional bow maker E Jianye carefully glues a small piece onto a bow, Dec. 23, 2020. E Jianye is an inheritor of the traditional craftsmanship of Xibe bows and arrows in Shenyang, Liaoning Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2020 shows the arrows E Jianye has made. E Jianye is an inheritor of the traditional craftsmanship of Xibe bows and arrows in Shenyang, Liaoning Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)