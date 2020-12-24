Traditional bow maker hopes to pass on his skill

Traditional bow maker E Jianye tries a bow he has made, Dec. 23, 2020. E Jianye is an inheritor of the traditional craftsmanship of Xibe bows and arrows in Shenyang, Liaoning Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

Born into a family of bow makers, E Jianye began to learn bow-making from his grandfather at the age of 15.It usually takes at least one year to make a Xibo bow due to the complicated details and steps.He opened a club for traditional bow lovers and hopes to pass on his skill.