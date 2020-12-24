China launches antitrust probe into Alibaba in a move against unchecked expansion of capital

Alibaba Photo:VCG

China's top market watchdog said on Thursday it has launched a probe into e-commerce giant Alibaba's suspected monopolistic acts including forcing merchants to choose one platform between two competitors, in a move that are believed to aim at protecting consumers rights and fairness in market competition to ensure sound, long-term development of a massive part of China's economy.The antitrust probe into one of the world's largest e-commerce giants, which attracted widespread domestic and global attention, sends a powerful signal of top regulators' determination to rein in what officials call disorderly expansion of capital as part of a broad push to root out potential major risks for the economy, which remains on a steady recovery trajectory but also faces mounting internal and external risks.The move, which came after years of efforts by policymakers to strengthen antitrust regulations and mounting concerns and call for action in the public, falls line with a growing global trend of tightening regulations for big tech companies that wield massive economic as well as social influence. For Alibaba, the probe could mean deep reform and shift in its business operations and could subject the e-commerce giant into an antitrust fine of up to tens of billions of yuan, according to legal experts and market observers.The probe was based on tip-offs, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement released on its website, without elaborating further.The People's Daily, a flagship newspaper in China, said in a commentary piece pub-lished on Thursday morning that the investigation is an important step in strengthen-ing anti-monopoly supervision in the internet sphere.Strengthening anti-monopoly enforcement commits the platform economy to a better development environment in the future, the commentary stressed. "This investigation does not mean that the country's attitude toward the platform economy has changed. On the contrary, it is good for the market and can enhance development of the Chinese economy."The news came on the heels of the annual tone-setting Central Economic Work Con-ference, which stressed that strengthening anti-monopoly regulation and preventing disorderly expansion of capital will be the top priorities for the coming year."It is good for the government to increase anti-monopoly regulation, which shows that regulators have made progress in improving the market," Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at the Wuhan University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times on Thursday."Alibaba is a good example of China's private economy, and the authorities also have the duty to supervise and guide them to develop healthily and steadily," Dong said.

From the first anti-monopoly case between software developer Qihoo and Tencent in 2014 to the latest probe into Alibaba's alleged monopolistic acts, China is dedicated to creating a better business environment for all of its market participants.Graphic:Feng Qingyin/GT

Lauding the probe's announcement as the latest in a slew of ramped-up antitrust ef-forts this year on the back of a multi-year endeavor to regulate the nation's sprawling internet arena, observers expect China to be an increasingly important force in the global fight against the so-called Big Tech.The forced "pick one of two" to limit consumer choices substantiates Alibaba's violation of the nation's antitrust laws and regulations, Fang Xingdong, founder of Beijing-based technology think tank ChinaLabs, told the Global Times on Thursday.China's Anti-Monopoly Law which entered into force on August 1, 2008 stipulates that among the monopolistic behaviors are operators' abuse of market dominance and the concentration of operators that might exclude and limit competition.The SAMR and the Ministry of Commerce, in a meeting with leading e-commerce platforms on Tuesday, stressed that the authorities intend to step up supervision and clamp down on unfair competition in the community group-buying sector.Alibaba was among six large internet firms participating in the Tuesday meeting that also included Tencent, JD.com Inc, Meituan, Pinduoduo and Didi Chuxing, the mar-ket watchdog said in the statement posted on its website.In another effort to rein in the unchecked expansion of capital, Alibaba Investment, Tencent-backed online literature platform China Literature and express locker solu-tions provider Shenzhen Hive Box Co were each fined 500,000 yuan ($76,465) earlier in December for breaching the country's Anti-monopoly Law.Chinese lawmakers will deliberate revisions to the country's Anti-monopoly Law, according to Yue Zhongming, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee last week.In November, the SAMR issued draft anti-monopoly rules relating to the country's online economy to enhance oversight of the country's giant online service platforms, and it solicited public comments as it took steps toward protecting consumers' inter-ests.The fast-paced regulatory toughening is based on years of efforts to defuse antitrust woes that have weighed in on the nation's internet economy, increasingly a backbone of the Chinese economy.Back in October 2014, the Supreme People's Court upheld a final verdict rejecting a lawsuit launched by anti-virus software provider Qihoo 360 against Tencent over alleged market monopoly. The ruling put an end to the drawn-out legal battle between the two Chinese internet majors.In another high-profile case, online retailer JD.com Inc sued Alibaba's Tmall in late 2015 over forcing the choice between one of two that caused droves of sellers to complain and cry foul. The suit is still awaiting a final ruling.While China remains less experienced in incorporating antitrust rules into its legal framework, especially for online business regulation compared with the US and the EU, the fresh move arguably lands the nation among major global powers in battling against Big Tech's unchecked clout, Fang commented.Standing in the center of the antitrust whirlwind, Alibaba and its fintech offshoot Ant Group are set to embrace tougher times yet a more sustainable future, analysts said.Alibaba might be fined as much as 10 percent of its sales revenues for the past year, Fang said, citing the Anti-Monopoly Law that subjects violators that abuse their market dominance to confiscation of illegal gains as well as a fine of up to 10 percent of their prior-year sales revenues.According to Alibaba's annual fiscal disclosure in May, in the 12 months that ended on March 31, 2020, it raked in 509.71 billion yuan in revenues, up 35 percent year-on-year. That suggests a staggering fine of up to 50 billion yuan.