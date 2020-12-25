Children view Christmas decorations on Christmas Eve in Islamabad

A boy decorates a tree at a neighborhood on Christmas Eve in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Dec. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Children view Christmas decorations at a neighborhood on Christmas Eve in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Dec. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Children view Christmas decorations at a neighborhood on Christmas Eve in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Dec. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Christmas decorations are seen at a neighborhood on Christmas Eve in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Dec. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)