Children view Christmas decorations on Christmas Eve in Islamabad

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/25 17:21:59

A boy decorates a tree at a neighborhood on Christmas Eve in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Dec. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)


 

Children view Christmas decorations at a neighborhood on Christmas Eve in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Dec. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)


 

Children view Christmas decorations at a neighborhood on Christmas Eve in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Dec. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)


 

Christmas decorations are seen at a neighborhood on Christmas Eve in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Dec. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)


 

