Kindergarten holds traditional folk activities to celebrate upcoming New Year

Children take part in a bamboo dance at Hongqiao central kindergarten in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 25, 2020. The kindergarten held various traditional folk activities to celebrate the upcoming New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children take part in a game at Hongqiao central kindergarten in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 25, 2020. The kindergarten held various traditional folk activities to celebrate the upcoming New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children play an "iron ring rolling" game at Hongqiao central kindergarten in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 25, 2020. The kindergarten held various traditional folk activities to celebrate the upcoming New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children take part in the tug-of-war game at Hongqiao central kindergarten in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 25, 2020. The kindergarten held various traditional folk activities to celebrate the upcoming New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)