People visit National Christmas Tree near White House in Washington, D.C.

Photo taken on Dec. 24, 2020 shows decorations in a state Christmas tree in the rain in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Dec. 24, 2020 shows the National Christmas Tree in the rain near the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Dec. 24, 2020 shows the National Christmas Tree and the White House in the rain in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

People visit the National Christmas Tree in the rain near the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Dec. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)