Christmas-themed light show seen at Santa's Drive-Thru Village in Toronto

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/25 17:35:07

People drive their cars to go through a light tunnel at Santa's Drive-Thru Village in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 24, 2020. Many residents in Toronto drove to explore a Christmas village filled with festive surprises on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

People drive their cars to visit a Christmas-themed light show at Santa's Drive-Thru Village in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 24, 2020. Many residents in Toronto drove to explore a Christmas village filled with festive surprises on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

Christmas decorations and lights are seen as people drive their cars to visit a Christmas-themed light show at Santa's Drive-Thru Village in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 24, 2020. Many residents in Toronto drove to explore a Christmas village filled with festive surprises on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

People drive their cars to visit a Christmas-themed light show at Santa's Drive-Thru Village in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 24, 2020. Many residents in Toronto drove to explore a Christmas village filled with festive surprises on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

