Christmas-themed light show seen at Santa's Drive-Thru Village in Toronto

People drive their cars to go through a light tunnel at Santa's Drive-Thru Village in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 24, 2020. Many residents in Toronto drove to explore a Christmas village filled with festive surprises on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People drive their cars to visit a Christmas-themed light show at Santa's Drive-Thru Village in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 24, 2020. Many residents in Toronto drove to explore a Christmas village filled with festive surprises on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Christmas decorations and lights are seen as people drive their cars to visit a Christmas-themed light show at Santa's Drive-Thru Village in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 24, 2020. Many residents in Toronto drove to explore a Christmas village filled with festive surprises on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People drive their cars to visit a Christmas-themed light show at Santa's Drive-Thru Village in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 24, 2020. Many residents in Toronto drove to explore a Christmas village filled with festive surprises on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)