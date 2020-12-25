Qiuzhuang's broom making industry helps locals increase income

Villagers make brooms in Xiongying Village of Qiuzhuang Township in Langfang City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 24, 2020. In recent years, Qiuzhuang has strived to develop its broom making industry, as a way to help locals increase incomes. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

