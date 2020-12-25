People visit the "Winter Lights Festival" at the Botanical Gardens during the Christmas Eve celebration in Jerusalem on Dec. 24, 2020. The festival took visitors on a 700-meter long track, where they can enjoy lighting displays on trees, shrubs and the lake surface. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

People pose for pictures with light decorations while visiting the "Winter Lights Festival" at the Botanical Gardens during the Christmas Eve celebration in Jerusalem on Dec. 24, 2020. The festival took visitors on a 700-meter long track, where they can enjoy lighting displays on trees, shrubs and the lake surface. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

A woman poses for photos while visiting the "Winter Lights Festival" at the Botanical Gardens during the Christmas Eve celebration in Jerusalem on Dec. 24, 2020. The festival took visitors on a 700-meter long track, where they can enjoy lighting displays on trees, shrubs and the lake surface. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Women pose for photos while visiting the "Winter Lights Festival" at the Botanical Gardens during the Christmas Eve celebration in Jerusalem on Dec. 24, 2020. The festival took visitors on a 700-meter long track, where they can enjoy lighting displays on trees, shrubs and the lake surface. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)