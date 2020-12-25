'Porcelain House' in Tianjin offers free night tour

A private museum known as the Porcelain House in Tianjin opens its first free night tour for visitors on Dec. 24, 2020.The night tour aims to promote the conception of "animal protection" that the museum has insisted for 30 years. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Daozheng)

