Is China-US constructive engagement and interaction possible under Biden?

Joe Biden. Photo: VCG

Will a Biden presidency improve US-China relations? It is best to put aside unrealistic expectations and await actions from Washington.At present, relations are badly damaged.Beijing says it would like to improve them, which is understandable considering the trade and tech wars that US President Donald Trump unleashed against China.But will the US change its grand strategy and its geopolitics under Joe Biden?Since World War II, continuity in the US grand strategy has been the case with only minor adjustments. At the close of World War II, US elites saw the US as the leader of the "Free World" against the former Soviet Union and China.This Cold War mentality persists in Washington.Just before the 2008 election, the US foreign policy elites agreed to a bipartisan update of the US Cold War strategy. This strategy is based on the concept of containment of the Eurasian landmass and thus the strategic encirclement of Russia and China.The 2008 US update had several components. The "Pivot" to Asia meant increased US military presence and diplomatic activity in the Asia-Pacific region. The geopolitical concept of the US-Australia-Japan-India alignment was a key component symbolized by the "Indo-Pacific" slogan.Strengthening US alliance structures was another element in the Obama grand strategy update. Thus, Washington strengthened relations with NATO as well as with Japan and the "hub and spokes" Pacific ties. In the Asia-Pacific region, US ally Japan immediately announced a "Diamond" strategy which was its term for the US-Australia-Japan-India alignment.The Trump administration continued the main lines of the Obama grand strategy update. Notwithstanding Trump's tweets and abrasive personal style, the US maintained alliance relations and continued the Asia "Pivot" while also putting pressure on Russia.Trump, however, rejected multilateralism and pursued unilateralism. Both approaches, of course, were designed to maintain US hegemony.Trump's unilateralism included aggressive trade and tech wars. These adventures in economic warfare destabilized US-China relations and plunged them into something of an abyss. They also added downward pressure to the already slowing global economy.So what is Biden's foreign policy vision?President-elect Biden throughout his political career has closely followed the elite foreign policy consensus of the US Establishment. Expect no changes there. In fact, he has surrounded himself with "Establishment" advisors who are well known and whom the world has seen before in the Obama administration.Biden himself has been explicit in his vision for his administration. He has spoken and written on what his foreign policy will be. He states that he wants to rebuild US global leadership and strengthen US global alliance structures. He states that he will lead a bloc of democratic countries in the face of challenges from non-democratic countries.Close observers will note that this is a revival of the outlook of the Obama administration. This is not to mention the same cast of characters are in key policy positions.What is the outlook for US-China relations?As said earlier, there is more continuity than change in US grand strategy and foreign policy. New administrations undertake complex inter-agency policy reviews which take a number of months to finalize. It is not likely that Biden will drop Trump's trade and tech wars quickly.The US Asia "Pivot" can be expected to continue along similar lines as conducted by president Obama. Human rights advocacy will no doubt be revved up and Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet will continue to be issues. Competition in Africa will continue and could increase.Cooperation on selected issues is certainly possible and desirable. Increased cooperation may well occur especially as Biden's style is expected to be less off putting than Trump's. Biden will rebuild US diplomatic capability and thus enhance possibilities for constructive engagement and interaction, although probably limited in scope.Stabilization of US-China relations is mutually beneficial and also would benefit the international community. Washington must abandon its Cold War mentality and focus on peace and development rather than confrontation.The author is an educator and former senior professional staff member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn