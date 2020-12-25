Half of China overweight, needs slimming

Half of China overweight Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

The State Council Information Office said at a press conference Wednesday that more than 50 percent of Chinese adults are overweight. The rate of overweight and obesity among urban and rural residents of all ages continues to rise. Nearly 20 percent of children between 6 to 17 years old and 10 percent of children under 6 years old are obese. The average weight of Chinese men and women aged 18 and over is now 69.6 kilograms and 59 kilograms, respectively. Overall, excessive consumption of meat, combined with low consumption of fruit, soy and dairy products, as well as overtime work are key factors contributing to the overweight problem. Obesity may lead to sub-health and severe heart disease. Therefore, people, particularly children, should be encouraged to partake in well-balanced diets, and exercise regularly. They should participate in healthy activities and be weened off their mobile phones and not buried in textbooks, or notebooks.