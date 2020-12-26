Workers work at construction site of Xiongan Railway Station

Workers work at the construction site of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 26, 2020. The construction of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station has entered the final stage and the station will be put into operation soon. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Workers work at the construction site of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 26, 2020. The construction of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station has entered the final stage and the station will be put into operation soon. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Workers work at the construction site of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 26, 2020. The construction of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station has entered the final stage and the station will be put into operation soon. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Workers work at the construction site of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 26, 2020. The construction of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station has entered the final stage and the station will be put into operation soon. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)