Workers work at construction site of Xiongan Railway Station

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/12/26 19:27:28

Workers work at the construction site of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 26, 2020. The construction of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station has entered the final stage and the station will be put into operation soon. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


 

Workers work at the construction site of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 26, 2020. The construction of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station has entered the final stage and the station will be put into operation soon. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


 

Workers work at the construction site of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 26, 2020. The construction of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station has entered the final stage and the station will be put into operation soon. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


 

Workers work at the construction site of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 26, 2020. The construction of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station has entered the final stage and the station will be put into operation soon. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus