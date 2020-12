Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2020 shows the entrance of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The construction of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway's Xiongan Railway Station has entered the final stage and the station will be put into operation by the end of this year. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

The Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway officially began operating on Sunday morning. The journey will take about 50 minutes from Beijing West Railway station to Xiongan Railway station.