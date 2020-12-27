Winter scenery of Talat Village in Xinjiang

Photo taken on Dec. 25, 2020 shows the winter scenery of Talat Village in Koktokay in Fuyun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located near the source of the Ertix River, Talat Village is dubbed as "the first village along the Ertix River." (Xinhua/Sadat)

Photo taken on Dec. 25, 2020 shows the winter scenery of Talat Village in Koktokay in Fuyun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located near the source of the Ertix River, Talat Village is dubbed as "the first village along the Ertix River." (Xinhua/Sadat)

Photo taken on Dec. 25, 2020 shows the winter scenery of Talat Village in Koktokay in Fuyun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located near the source of the Ertix River, Talat Village is dubbed as "the first village along the Ertix River." (Xinhua/Sadat)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 25, 2020 shows the winter scenery of Talat Village in Koktokay in Fuyun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located near the source of the Ertix River, Talat Village is dubbed as "the first village along the Ertix River." (Xinhua/Sadat)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 25, 2020 shows the winter scenery of Talat Village in Koktokay in Fuyun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located near the source of the Ertix River, Talat Village is dubbed as "the first village along the Ertix River." (Xinhua/Sadat)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 25, 2020 shows the winter scenery of Talat Village in Koktokay in Fuyun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located near the source of the Ertix River, Talat Village is dubbed as "the first village along the Ertix River." (Xinhua/Sadat)