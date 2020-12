A lion enjoys its Christmas present at Zagreb Zoo in Zagreb, Croatia, Dec. 26, 2020. (Zoe Sarlija/Pixsell via Xinhua)

A lemur enjoys its Christmas present at Zagreb Zoo in Zagreb, Croatia, Dec. 26, 2020. (Zoe Sarlija/Pixsell via Xinhua)

A gibbon reaches for its Christmas present at Zagreb Zoo in Zagreb, Croatia, Dec. 26, 2020. (Zoe Sarlija/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Meerkats enjoy their Christmas present at Zagreb Zoo in Zagreb, Croatia, Dec. 26, 2020. (Zoe Sarlija/Pixsell via Xinhua)