China's industrial profit grew 15.5% year-on-year in November: National Bureau of Statistics

A man works at a workshop of Hefei plant of Changan Automobile in High-tech Industry Development Zone in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. File photo:Xinhua

China's industrial profit grew 15.5% year-on-year in November. In the first 11 months, profits of major industrial enterprises grew 2.4% year-on-year to 5.7 trillion yuan ($ 871 billion): National Bureau of Statistics reported.