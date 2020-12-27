COVID-19 patient attends graduate school entrance exam in hospital ward

Two exam center workers watch a COVID-19 patient take the 2020 graduate entrance exam through a monitor in a hospital in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Saturday.Photo: CCTV

An asymptomatic patient in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, took a special graduate school entrance exam on Saturday in her hospital ward. It is the country's first test taken by a COVID-19 patient.For pre-test preparation, the hospital specifically vacated a ward with a bed and test desk for the patient. The room was equipped with an ECG monitor, defibrillator and other emergency devices and drugs as well, according to CCTV reports.The medical experts in the hospital assessed the patient' physical condition to make sure she was able to take the test, which was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.The whole exam was held under strict disinfection and supervision.The test papers were delivered to the nurses in the patient's ward and exam center workers watched the patient take the exam through a monitor in another room in the hospital.After the exam ended, the nurses put the test papers into a plastic bag, which was sealed within three layers; each layer was sterilized with 75% alcohol. The fully-sealed and disinfected bag was then put into a clean bag before it was handed over to the school's administrators.Chen Ming, an infectious diseases expert who took charge of the whole exam process, stressed that all items delivered from the ward must undergo such strict disinfection procedures to ensure safety, according to CCTV reports.The careful arrangement of the test was praised by Chinese netizens. "It's good to see that she could still take the exam despite being infected. She must have prepared so much for the national exam. Now all her efforts are not in vain," read one comment on Sina Weibo.As of Sunday, Dalian reported 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the city's new outbreak. Another 24 asymptomatic patients are currently under medical observation.All students who take the graduate school entrance exam in Dalian are required to provide negative nucleic acid test results taken within seven days before sitting the exam. The city announced to enter "war-time" mode on December 20 to prevent the spread of the disease.Global Times