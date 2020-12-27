Artillerymen fire anti-tank missiles in piercing cold wind

Artillerymen assigned to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army fire an anti-tank missile during a live-fire test at the temperature of minus 17 degrees in mountainous area on December 17, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhongyuan)

An artilleryman assigned to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army checks an anti-tank missile launching system prior to a live-fire test at the temperature of minus 17 degrees in mountainous area on December 17, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhongyuan)