Packaging of frozen shrimp from Ecuador tests positive for COVID-19 in Hubei city

COVID-19 tests are being conducted on the outer packaging of frozen boneless beef and loin in a Wuhan's frozen food storage warehouse on Thursday. In the warehouse, three samples of beef imported from Brazil were tested positive for novel coronavirus on November 12. Photo: Li Jieyi/GT

Xiangyang in Central China's Hubei Province on Sunday detected weak-positive COVID-19 samples on the outer packaging of a batch of frozen raw shrimp imported from Ecuador.The coronavirus was detected in a routine cold chain food sample test at a freezing house. The frozen raw South American white shrimp was sealed and stored on December 7, according to Xiangyang authorities.The city immediately put its epidemic prevention and control emergency plan into action, sealing off the entire area. All related products from the batch and their surrounding environments were fully disinfected and sterilized. All close contacts of the products were also isolated for nucleic acid testing purposes.All relevant personnel returned negative test results for COVID-19 as of 7 am on Sunday. The epidemiological investigation is also being carried out in an efficient manner.The batch of 877 boxes of imported shrimp were transported by cold chain vehicles to the freezing house from a market in Wuhan, 300 kilometers away from Xiangyang, on October 11.Some of the goods were then distributed to stores under two local supermarkets. All products sold in the markets have been sampled and returned negative tests for COVID-19 before December 7.Other goods stored in the house were not distributed or sold after December 7.