Examinees take postgraduate admission exam in Dalian

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows examinees walking to a building of Jinzhou senior high school in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 26, 2020. A total of 304 examinees who have been kept in the quarantine area with proper epidemic prevention measures managed to take the postgraduate admission exam in designated school in Jinpu New District of Dalian on Saturday. (Xinhua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows examinees waiting to enter exam room in Jinzhou senior high school in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 26, 2020. A total of 304 examinees who have been kept in the quarantine area with proper epidemic prevention measures managed to take the postgraduate admission exam in designated school in Jinpu New District of Dalian on Saturday. (Xinhua)

Examinees walk to Jinzhou senior high school in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 26, 2020. A total of 304 examinees who have been kept in the quarantine area with proper epidemic prevention measures managed to take the postgraduate admission exam in designated school in Jinpu New District of Dalian on Saturday. (Xinhua)