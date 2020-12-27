First phase of Taiyuan Subway Line 2 put into operation

A woman looks at station information at Jihuying Station of Taiyuan Subway Line 2 in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2020. The first phase of Taiyuan Subway Line 2, with a total length of 23.647 km and 23 stations, was officially put into operation on Saturday. It is the first subway in Shanxi. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

People are seen on a train of the Taiyuan Subway Line 2 in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2020. The first phase of Taiyuan Subway Line 2, with a total length of 23.647 km and 23 stations, was officially put into operation on Saturday. It is the first subway in Shanxi. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A resident walks at Dananmen Station of Taiyuan Subway Line 2 in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2020. The first phase of Taiyuan Subway Line 2, with a total length of 23.647 km and 23 stations, was officially put into operation on Saturday. It is the first subway in Shanxi. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

People have their tickets checked at Dananmen Station of Taiyuan Subway Line 2 in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2020. The first phase of Taiyuan Subway Line 2, with a total length of 23.647 km and 23 stations, was officially put into operation on Saturday. It is the first subway in Shanxi. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A man takes photos at Dananmen Station of Taiyuan Subway Line 2 in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2020. The first phase of Taiyuan Subway Line 2, with a total length of 23.647 km and 23 stations, was officially put into operation on Saturday. It is the first subway in Shanxi. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)