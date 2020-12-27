Tourists enjoy themselves amid flowers at Shimen National Forest Park in Guangzhou

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/27 22:12:02

Tourists enjoy themselves amid flowers at the Shimen National Forest Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2020 shows tourists enjoying flowers at the Shimen National Forest Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2020 shows tourists enjoying flowers at the Shimen National Forest Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2020 shows the sea of flowers scenic spot at the Shimen National Forest Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus