Hong Kong police issues warrants for 30 secessionists who fled overseas

A protester uses a sharp object against a police officer. The Hong Kong Police Force's newly formed special unit to safeguard national security begins functioning decisively to end riots in the city. Photo: AFP

Hong Kong police on Sunday issued warrants for about 30 Hong Kong secessionists who have fled overseas including former opposition lawmakers Ted Hui Chi-fung and disqualified opposition lawmaker Leung Chung-hang.Notorious Hong Kong secessionist leader Nathan Law Kwun Chung , former employee of the British Consulate General in Hong Kong Simon Cheng Man-kit and convener of the illegal "Hong Kong Independence Union" Wayne Chan Ka-kui are also on the wanted list, according to Hong Kong media.These people are wanted for offenses of splitting the country, colluding with foreign forces to damage national security or other clauses according to the national security law for Hong Kong, local media reported citing Hong Kong police.Most have fled to Europe, the US or Taiwan island, Hong Kong police told local media.According to local media reports, 40 suspects aged between 16 and 73 have been arrested as of December 26 for violation of the national security law for Hong Kong, among whom 32 are men and eight are women.Global Times