Farmers take care of camellia seedlings in Youyang Tujia-Miao Autonomous County, Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Saturday. Farmers in the county have planted nearly 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares) of camellia plants, attracting over 30,000 rural households through measures such as investment and land leasing. More than 3,600 of them are impoverished families. Photo: cnsphoto