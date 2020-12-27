Centenarian vaccinated

101-year-old Gertrud Haase (center) is given a dose of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine by doctor Fatmir Dalladaku (right) at a nursing home in Berlin on Sunday. The European Union began a vaccine rollout, even as countries in the bloc were forced back into lockdown by a new strain of the virus, believed to be more infectious, that continues to spread from the UK. The pandemic has claimed more than 1.7 million lives and is still running rampant in much of the world, but the recent launching of innoculation campaigns has boosted hopes that 2021 could bring a respite. Photo: AFP