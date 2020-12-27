High-speed to Xiong’an

Two travelers have their photo taken behind a commemorative frame featuring Xiong'an on a train going to Xiong'an in Hebei Province. The 91-kilometer intercity section between the Xiong'an New Area and Beijing West Railway Station connecting to Beijing's Daxing International Airport in the middle became fully operational on Sunday. It takes only 50 minutes, with a designed maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour, to go from Beijing West Railway Station to Xiong'an. The new railway will enhance connectivity in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region. Photo: Li Hao/GT