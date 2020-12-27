China's top legislative body urges stronger inspection of unfair competition

A resident in Tianjin checks posters of community group buying on e-commerce platforms on December 9, 2020. Photo:CFP

China's top legislative body has called for a strong inspection of unfair competition in the internet and e-commerce sectors, a signal that China will address unfair competition through a legislative mechanism, following the probe into Alibaba's alleged monopolistic practices.The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the 24th session on Friday held a group discussion on inspection of the enforcement of Anti-Unfair Competition Law, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The attendees said that great importance should be attached to strengthening supervision over the internet, e-commerce, live broadcast platforms, and other emerging business sectors, and illegal activities involved in unfair competition using new technologies and means should be closely investigated and punished in accordance with the law.In view of the rapid development of the new economy and new forms of business, efforts should be made to improve the supporting law systems to create a more fair and competitive market atmosphere.This comes after China's top market watchdog launched a probe into e-commerce giant Alibaba's suspected monopolistic practices, including forcing merchants to choose one platform out of two competitors, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.